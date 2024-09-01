Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.2% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 93.0% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.50.

NASDAQ COST opened at $892.38 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $539.31 and a 12 month high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $854.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $794.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

