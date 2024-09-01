Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CLH opened at $245.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.