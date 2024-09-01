Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

