Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVAV. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $203.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.82. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.94 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

