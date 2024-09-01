Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,672 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,228 shares of company stock worth $11,795,565. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

