Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

