Daniel Woolson Sells 2,502 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,324.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $165.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $166.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 51,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

