David B. Kaplan Sells 27,687 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 27,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,022,921.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $146.40 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average is $137.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $216,650,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Management by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

