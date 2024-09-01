David M. Shaffer Sells 17,600 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ENS opened at $101.33 on Friday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

