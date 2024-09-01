David Michael Barrett Sells 645,938 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $1,511,494.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,567,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,203 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $25,542.84.

On Friday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,345.98.

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

Expensify Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $200.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

