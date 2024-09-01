Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

