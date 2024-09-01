Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,685,966,000 after purchasing an additional 788,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,578,025,000 after buying an additional 626,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after buying an additional 968,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,725,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE V opened at $276.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.13.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.