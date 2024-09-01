Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $385.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.94 and a 200-day moving average of $379.81. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $423.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.