Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.