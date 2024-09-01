Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.