DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

