Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $18,861,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

