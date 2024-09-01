Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $15,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

