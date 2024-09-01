Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $333,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after buying an additional 977,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $99,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.56.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $83.72 and a one year high of $151.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

