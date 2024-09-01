Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

