Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $561.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.87. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

