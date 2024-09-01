e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.35 and last traded at $148.35. 214,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,659,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.