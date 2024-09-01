E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading 3.9% Higher

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 246,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,930,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

