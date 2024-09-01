East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,469,000 after acquiring an additional 159,963 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $338,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after buying an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,462,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,145,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.