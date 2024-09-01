Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Michael Yelton Sells 3,136 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

