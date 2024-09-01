Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $106.00

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.