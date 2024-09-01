Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $106.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $76.19 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,874,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,980,127.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

