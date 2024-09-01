Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Elastic Stock Down 26.5 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

