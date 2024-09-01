Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 6.0 %

Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

See Also

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

