Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $60,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $892.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $821.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.