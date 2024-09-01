Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $821.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

