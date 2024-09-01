Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Embraer were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Embraer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Embraer Stock Up 0.8 %

ERJ stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

