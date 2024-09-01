Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 5,199 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

XOM stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

