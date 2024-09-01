Empirical Finance LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

