Empirical Finance LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after purchasing an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $96.66 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,160 shares of company stock worth $24,556,718. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.