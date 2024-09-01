Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,299,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $15,578,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $282.77 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.11 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

