Empirical Finance LLC Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.71 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

