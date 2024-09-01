Empirical Finance LLC Sells 128 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,359,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,217. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $227.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.36.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

