Empirical Finance LLC Sells 13,803 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in EQT by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in EQT by 936.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.