Empirical Finance LLC Sells 19,751 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,927,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,900,000 after purchasing an additional 407,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,089,000 after buying an additional 848,519 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Coterra Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,815,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,455,000 after buying an additional 628,132 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,374,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,952,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 128,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

CTRA stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.