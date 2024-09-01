Empirical Finance LLC Sells 251 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $121.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.76.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

