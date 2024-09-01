Empirical Finance LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

