Empirical Finance LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,180 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 473,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 254,301 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after acquiring an additional 114,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

