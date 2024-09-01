Empirical Finance LLC Sells 625 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 75,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 48,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 222,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,844,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.59 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

