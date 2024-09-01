Empirical Finance LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 522.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 752,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 114.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 92,923 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,538,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,231. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

