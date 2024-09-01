Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Endava were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endava by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Endava by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 30,344.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $31.97 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAVA

Endava Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.