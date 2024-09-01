Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $120.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

