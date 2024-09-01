EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

