Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 2,765,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,745,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $555.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,003.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

