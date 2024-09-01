Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

EQX opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

