Eugene Sheridan Sells 453,190 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,373,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,608,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,576.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eugene Sheridan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Eugene Sheridan sold 193,662 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $586,795.86.
Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NVTS opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29.
Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
